Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABT. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.44.

ABT opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

