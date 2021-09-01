AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.