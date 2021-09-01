Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 35.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSE AGD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

