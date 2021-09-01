Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) to Issue GBX 5.20 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ASEI opened at GBX 361.48 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £174.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.27.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

