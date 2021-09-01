Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) to Issue GBX 5.20 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON ASEI opened at GBX 361.48 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £174.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.27.
Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Company Profile
