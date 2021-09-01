Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $168.71

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.71 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 155.25 ($2.03), with a volume of 11,540 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.94 million and a PE ratio of 775.00.

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 77,067 shares of Accsys Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £127,160.55 ($166,136.07).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

