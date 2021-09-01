ACG Wealth Acquires Shares of 15,582 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,005,016. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,259. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion and a PE ratio of -10.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

