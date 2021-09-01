ACG Wealth Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

