ACG Wealth Sells 261 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,717. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $189.48. 1,603,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,251. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

