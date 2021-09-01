ACG Wealth Sells 976 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. 11,456,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,185,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

