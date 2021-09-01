Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.57. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

