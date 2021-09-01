Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

