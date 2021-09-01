Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $38.97 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 197,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.58. 17,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

