Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.30. 3,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,705. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.06. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.