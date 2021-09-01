Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 61 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.05. 648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,545. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.