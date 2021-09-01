Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,668 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.63. 4,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.36.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

