Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,420 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in MetLife by 638.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. 51,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,782. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

