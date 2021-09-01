Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,539,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. 343,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

