Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,159,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $301,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

