Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADGI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

