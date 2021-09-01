AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives $45.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

