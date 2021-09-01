adbank Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, adbank has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $87,195.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00119704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00834077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00049214 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

