Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

