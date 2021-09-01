Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

AAV traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,230. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 90.86.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

