Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.61.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.30. 671,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.77. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 91.38.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.