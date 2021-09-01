Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

