Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,063 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $71.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

