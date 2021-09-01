Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $234.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

