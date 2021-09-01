Agile Growth Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 6th (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Agile Growth’s (NASDAQ:AGGRU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Agile Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Agile Growth’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AGGRU stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Agile Growth has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGGRU. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Growth by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,006,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,457,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,729,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Agile Growth by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 824,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 324,800 shares during the last quarter.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

