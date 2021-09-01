Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $4.51 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGRX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,722. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

