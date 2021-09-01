Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.