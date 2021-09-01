Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.46

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.46 and last traded at $176.37, with a volume of 9395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,912,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

