AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

