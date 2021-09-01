Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Down 0.7%

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.96 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 82,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 101,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$369.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.72.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

