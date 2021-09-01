Akoustis Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,515 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,533% compared to the typical daily volume of 154 call options.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.