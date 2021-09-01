Alasdair Buchanan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Alasdair Buchanan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
LON PXEN opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. Prospex Energy PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.71 ($0.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.
About Prospex Energy
