Alasdair Buchanan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) Stock

Prospex Energy PLC (LON:PXEN) insider Alasdair Buchanan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

LON PXEN opened at GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. Prospex Energy PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.71 ($0.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

About Prospex Energy

Prospex Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and a 17% economic interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

