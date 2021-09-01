Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,841. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.