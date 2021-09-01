Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 171,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 808,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 412,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 1,694,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

