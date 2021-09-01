Alchemy Pay (ACH) One Day Volume Tops $125.30 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $329.14 million and approximately $125.30 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00309104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00157461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00190661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002480 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

