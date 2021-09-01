Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $149.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegion is well poised to benefit from strength in the residential and non-residential businesses, along with product development and a large customer base. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Acquisitions made by it will likely prove beneficial going forward. For 2021, Allegion expects overall revenues to grow 5.5-6% on an organic basis. Its electronic products business is likely to be a long-term growth driver, backed by a strong product portfolio. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is exposed to forex woes.”

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

ALLE opened at $143.99 on Monday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.