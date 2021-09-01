Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.88

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.88 and last traded at $144.88, with a volume of 8301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

