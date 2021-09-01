Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $92,574,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

