Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,267,138 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

