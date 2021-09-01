Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,368 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Steelcase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Steelcase by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Steelcase by 19.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 443.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

