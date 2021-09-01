Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $2.94 Million in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STEM opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

