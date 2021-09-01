Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,497 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,960,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

IONS opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

