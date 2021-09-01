Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

