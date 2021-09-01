Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $421,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

