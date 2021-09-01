Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.25 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002572 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $177.97 million and $30.25 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00066894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00137125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00160574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.86 or 0.07587071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.96 or 0.99845294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01004093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.