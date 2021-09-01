AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $658,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.83.

AVGO traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $493.16. 1,180,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,435. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.73. The stock has a market cap of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.