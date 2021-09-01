AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.18. 239,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

